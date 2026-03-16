Brenden Aaronson News: Records three crosses

Aaronson recorded two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

Aaronson would manage a few stats in his start Sunday, working to make three crosses and two shots in his 45 minutes of play. He has now started in four straight league performances, although he is without a goal contribution during that span, remaining at seven this season, and his last coming Jan. 7.