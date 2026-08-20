Brenden Aaronson News: Signs new three-year contract

Aaronson has signed a new three-year contract with Leeds United, the club announced Thursday.

Aaronson is coming off an active 2025/26 season, and the new deal secures his place with Leeds for the longer term while providing roster stability for the forward heading into the club's upcoming competitions. After scoring four goals and providing five assists during his first 32 EPL games last season, he slowed down a bit towards the end of the campaign and featured only once for the USMNT at the World Cup. More positive signs have come in the recent pre-season run, where he has tallied two goals and two assists across four games, looking to earn a starting spot at the beginning of the new season.