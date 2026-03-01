Brenden Aaronson headshot

Brenden Aaronson News: Three shots, fails to score

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Aaronson registered three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Manchester City.

Aaronson would earn three shots and see one of them hit the target, although he would still not find the back of the net. He remains with four goals and three assists this season in 27 appearances, although he has gone nine straight games without a goal contribution.

Brenden Aaronson
Leeds United
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brenden Aaronson
