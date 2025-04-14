Brennan Johnson News: Assists in loss

Johnson assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat to Wolverhampton.

Johnson set up Mathys Tel's goal in the 59th minute Sunday, recording his first assist since Dec. 22. He now has three assists on the season to go along with his 11 goals. He tied a season high with four crosses and also won two tackles and five duels in his full 90 minutes of action.