Brennan Johnson News: Assists in loss

Johnson assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Manchester United.

Johnson provided one assist for his new club during Sunday's loss, but it wasn't enough to earn a point against a red-hot Manchester United. Johnson is a tricky winger with solid end product, and he should shine in a large role with Palace, even against top opponents. Johnson also took a corner Sunday, a nice sign for a potentially safer floor.