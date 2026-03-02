Brennan Johnson headshot

Brennan Johnson News: Assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Johnson assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Manchester United.

Johnson provided one assist for his new club during Sunday's loss, but it wasn't enough to earn a point against a red-hot Manchester United. Johnson is a tricky winger with solid end product, and he should shine in a large role with Palace, even against top opponents. Johnson also took a corner Sunday, a nice sign for a potentially safer floor.

Brennan Johnson
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
