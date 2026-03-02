Brennan Johnson News: Assists in loss
Johnson assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Manchester United.
Johnson provided one assist for his new club during Sunday's loss, but it wasn't enough to earn a point against a red-hot Manchester United. Johnson is a tricky winger with solid end product, and he should shine in a large role with Palace, even against top opponents. Johnson also took a corner Sunday, a nice sign for a potentially safer floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brennan Johnson See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 25: January Transfer Window Impact25 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2527 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2527 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2434 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2434 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brennan Johnson See More