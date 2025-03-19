Brennan Johnson News: Back in starting XI

Johnson registered one cross and a tackle won in 45 minutes of play during Sunday's win over Fulham.

Johnson was back in the starting XI Sunday after serving off the bench in their midweek UEL match, seeing 45 minutes of play before being taken off at halftime. He was relatively quiet, only seeing a cross and tackle won in his time on the field. However, he has now gone five games since his last goal contribution, with 11 in 26 league appearances this campaign.