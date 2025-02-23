Brennan Johnson News: Bags brace at Ipswich
Johnson scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus Ipswich Town. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 15th minute.
Johnson scored a pair of goals Saturday, both of which came in the first half and both of which were assisted by Son Heung-Min. He did not celebrate either goal, given his father's four seasons with Ipswich. It was Johnson's first Premier League start since Jan. 4 and it appears he is finally fully recovered from his calf injury. He was subbed off in the 64th minute for James Maddison.
