Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brennan Johnson headshot

Brennan Johnson News: Bags brace vs Southampton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Johnson scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Southampton.

Johnson scored his second brace of the season Sunday with a pair of goals in the first half versus the Premier League's worst team. He now has 11 goals and two assists through 28 appearances this season. He finished the match with three shots, one chance created and four inaccurate crosses as he played the full 90 minutes for the 11th time this season.

Brennan Johnson
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now