Brennan Johnson headshot

Brennan Johnson News: Struggles continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Johnson generated two shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 defeat against AFC Bournemouth.

Johnson is in the middle of a rough spell as he continues to fail to score, with the forward recording two shots Sunday but neither hitting the target. That said, he still has yet to score a goal since the transfer, with only an assist to his name in 15 appearances. He will want to get on the scoresheet before the end of the season, or else his transfer could be viewed as a flop.

Brennan Johnson
Crystal Palace
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