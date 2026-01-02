Johnson has ended his time with Tottenham and is on the move as the winter transfer window opens, staying in the Premier League and joining Crystal Palace. He has dropped out of a role this season after 14 goal contributions and 24 starts last campaign, including the goal that secured the club's first trophy, with only six starts in 16 appearances this season to go along with two goals. He is likely to be the hopeful replacement for Eberechi Eze after he departed for Arsenal to begin the season, potentially sending Yeremy Pino or Ismaila Sarr to the bench.