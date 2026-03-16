Brennan Johnson headshot

Brennan Johnson News: Whips in six crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Johnson registered one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Leeds United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.

Johnson was back in the starting XI after getting some rest from the bench in FA Cup play, notching 80 minutes of play. He would lead the team and match in crosses in his time on the field, recording six. He is now up to 51 between his time at Palace and Tottenham this season.

Brennan Johnson
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brennan Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brennan Johnson See More
FPL Gameweek 25: January Transfer Window Impact
SOC
FPL Gameweek 25: January Transfer Window Impact
Author Image
Jonny Black
39 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
41 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
41 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
48 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
48 days ago