Brennan Johnson News: Whips in six crosses
Johnson registered one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Leeds United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.
Johnson was back in the starting XI after getting some rest from the bench in FA Cup play, notching 80 minutes of play. He would lead the team and match in crosses in his time on the field, recording six. He is now up to 51 between his time at Palace and Tottenham this season.
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