Jacen Russell-Rowe gave Columbus the lead in the 63rd minute Saturday, and it looked at the moment that the Crew were on their way to the next round of the playoffs. Brenner had a different idea. He quickly scored the equalizer in the 67th minute off a Teenage Hadebe assist, then scored the series-winning goal in the 86th minute off a Samuel Gidi assist in the 86th minute. He now has six goals and one assist through nine starts for Cincinnati, so he is set to play a massive role in the next round versus Inter Miami.