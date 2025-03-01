Fantasy Soccer
Brian Alberto Garcia Injury: Suffers injury against America

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Garcia subbed off with an undisclosed injury in Saturday's 3-0 loss to America.

Garcia was replaced by Diego Barbosa just before half time, but the full extent of his issue remains unknown. That was Garcia's third start in the last four league game weeks, as he was recovering his first-choice status despite being in subpar form. His potential exclusion from future games would most likely allow Barbosa to feature at right-back.

Brian Alberto Garcia
Toluca
