Brian Alberto Garcia Injury: Suffers injury against America
Garcia subbed off with an undisclosed injury in Saturday's 3-0 loss to America.
Garcia was replaced by Diego Barbosa just before half time, but the full extent of his issue remains unknown. That was Garcia's third start in the last four league game weeks, as he was recovering his first-choice status despite being in subpar form. His potential exclusion from future games would most likely allow Barbosa to feature at right-back.
