Brian Alberto Garcia News: Credited with two assists

Garcia assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 win versus Club Necaxa.

Garcia was credited with the assist on both of Pachuca's goals, though in the first one, all the credit goes to Alexei Dominguez's impressive individual effort. The two-assist effort was a massive fantasy performance for the wing-back, but he's not expected to produce at this rate on a steady basis, particularly on the attacking end.