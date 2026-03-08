Brian Alberto Garcia News: Delivers assist in win

Garcia assisted once to go with two crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Puebla.

Garcia stayed creative after his two midweek assists, adding another one with a cross for Enner Valencia's 87th-minute header versus Puebla. The full-back also generated a 2025/26 season-high four scoring chances while playing the full match for the ninth time in a row. His solid run of form grants him fantasy value as a two-way contributor, although his team has barely been denied a clean sheet in recent games.