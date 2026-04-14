Brian Alberto Garcia News: Delivers assist on Saturday

Garcia made an assist and had one off-target shot during Saturday's 4-2 win over Santos Laguna.

Garcia had close to none work on the defensive end and went almost unnoticed until the hour mark, when he delivered a great assist for Victor Alfonso Guzman to make it 3-1 for Pachuca. That's now four assists over the last six starts for the left-back and this stretch was enough for him to match his career-high in a full season, so it's safe to say no one expected this to come.