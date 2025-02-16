Brian Alberto Garcia News: Delivers seven crosses in win

Garcia registered seven crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Guadalajara.

Garcia made an all-around impact but was especially successful in creative duties with team-high totals of seven crosses and three chances created against Guadalajara. The right-back reappeared in the initial lineup after being used as a substitute in two straight games. Even though it's unclear if he'll retain the spot for the rest of the season, he's in better form than Diego Barbosa and could deliver a few set pieces as he did in Saturday's match.