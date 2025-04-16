Brian Alberto Garcia News: On bench Wednesday

Garcia (undisclosed) is among the substitutes for Wednesday's visit to Atletico San Luis.

Garcia could return to the pitch midweek following a five-game injury absence. He's now a strong competitor for a right-back spot that has been taken by either Diego Barbosa or Bruno Mendez over the last few matches. However, Garcia has recorded 90 minutes in just two of his seven appearances this season, failing to find consistency in any statistical category.