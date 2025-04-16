Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brian Alberto Garcia headshot

Brian Alberto Garcia News: On bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Garcia (undisclosed) is among the substitutes for Wednesday's visit to Atletico San Luis.

Garcia could return to the pitch midweek following a five-game injury absence. He's now a strong competitor for a right-back spot that has been taken by either Diego Barbosa or Bruno Mendez over the last few matches. However, Garcia has recorded 90 minutes in just two of his seven appearances this season, failing to find consistency in any statistical category.

Brian Alberto Garcia
Toluca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now