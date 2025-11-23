Garcia was sent off because of violent conduct following a quiet outing. His team was knocked out of the Liga MX playoffs, so he must now serve a one-match suspension in the opening Clausura week in January. After that, he'll hope to return to his usual role if he's still preferred by new coach Esteban Solari. While there could be changes to the squad before the next tournament, Chaka Rodriguez and Carlos Sanchez may compete for Garcia's spot if they remain with the team. The former Toluca full-back finished the campaign with 21 crosses (two accurate), 29 clearances and 14 tackles, but failed to score or assist in 16 games.