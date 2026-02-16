Brian Alberto Garcia headshot

Brian Alberto Garcia News: Scores in box-to-box performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Garcia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Atlas.

Garcia finished an accurate cross from the center of the box Friday for Pachuca's second goal in their 3-1 drubbing of Atlas. The full-back more characteristically made one interception, two clearances and one block over his 90 minutes of play. The goal marks Garcia's first since July of 2024.

Brian Alberto Garcia
Pachuca
