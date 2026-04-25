Brian Alberto Garcia News: Sent off versus Pumas

Garcia picked up a red card in the sixth minute of Saturday's 2-0 loss to Pumas.

Garcia left his team with 10 men early in the game due to a violent kick, becoming suspended for the first postseason match. This issue will force Tuzos to look for another left-back option to replace the ever-present player, although their lack of depth could lead them to either deploy a youngster in that spot or switch to a three-man back line.