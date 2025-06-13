Brian Alberto Garcia News: Signs with Pachuca

Garcia is a new addition to Pachuca's roster for the Club World Cup and Apertura 2025 tournaments following his transfer from Toluca, the club announced Thursday.

Garcia had ups and downs in recent years before dropping to a limited role in Diablos' title season. The full-back finished with six goals and six assists in 79 appearances (69 starts) while averaging 0.7 shots, 1.8 crosses, 1.5 tackles and 1.3 clearances per game in league play for his last club. Despite his lack of form, he could fit perfectly into a Tuzos squad that has struggled to find consistency between veteran Chaka Rodriguez and inexperienced Carlos Sanchez, ultimately deploying center-back Jorge Berlanga on the right side at the end of the Clausura campaign.