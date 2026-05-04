Brian Alberto Garcia News: Suspension served

Garcia has completed his one-match Liga MX ban and could be selected going forward.

Garcia will aim to bounce back to an active role for a side that doesn't have any other natural left-back and opted to deploy midfielder Alan Bautista in that position during the first quarter-finals leg against Toluca. Garcia is the squad's best contributor of assists thanks to the four he provided in the regular season, and he's averaging 1.3 chances created, 4.6 balls recovered and 1.8 clearances per game.