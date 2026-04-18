Brian Alejandro Rubio News: Converts penalty in draw

Rubio scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Queretaro.

Rubio found the net through a right-footed penalty shot in the 30th minute, but he missed the target on the other two of his three chances against Gallos. The goal increased his season total to three, making him the joint second-best scorer on the squad behind Josue Ovalle. The forward also took multiple shots for the fourth time in his last six league starts. He has managed to stay in the initial lineup even after Fabio's return from injury, so that could remain the case in upcoming games.