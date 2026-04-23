Brian Alejandro Rubio News: Scores in win

Rubio scored a goal off two shots (one on target), created three chances and drew five fouls during Wednesday's 4-3 win over Toluca.

Rubio had a very quiet first half but bounced back after halftime with a quick goal that drew things level at 1-1. That's now back-to-back games with a goal for the forward, who most struggled since his move from Queretaro and will now try to finish the campaign with his streak alive.