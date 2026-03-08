Brian Alejandro Rubio News: Scores twice in win

Rubio scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 4-2 victory against Leon.

Rubio made the score sheet through a couple of finishes from inside the box and came close to a hat trick during a big performance Friday. The striker had previously been unable to produce, getting few chances in front of goal despite serving as a starter since late January. He has now built some momentum to remain a serious competitor alongside Dudu Teodora and the fit-again Fabio in the race for the front two spots.