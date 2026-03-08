Brian Alejandro Rubio headshot

Brian Alejandro Rubio News: Scores twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Rubio scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 4-2 victory against Leon.

Rubio made the score sheet through a couple of finishes from inside the box and came close to a hat trick during a big performance Friday. The striker had previously been unable to produce, getting few chances in front of goal despite serving as a starter since late January. He has now built some momentum to remain a serious competitor alongside Dudu Teodora and the fit-again Fabio in the race for the front two spots.

