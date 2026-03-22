Brian Anunga Injury: Suffers leg injury
Anunga is out for the time being due to a leg injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Anunga is not going to play the week heading into the break, as the midfielder suffered a leg injury. After starting in the last match, this is a rough loss, with Samuel Gidi likely to return to a starting role. Anunga will look to use the break to recover, having around a week and a half of action off.
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