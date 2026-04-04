Brian Anunga News: On bench Saturday
Anunga (leg) is on the bench Saturday against New York Red Bulls.
Anunga is available for the first time since March 15, though he has recorded only 91 minutes of play this season, with Samuel Gidi and Pavel Bucha favored over him. The experienced midfielder might have little fantasy upside without guaranteed playing time and could focus on defensive duties whenever he's on the field.
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