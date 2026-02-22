Brian Brobbey headshot

Brian Brobbey Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Brobbey (undisclosed) was forced off injured in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Fulham, coach Regis Le Bris said to the media, according to Phil Smith from the Sunderland Echo. "It's a bit early to say, so we had Nordi, Jocelin, Brian, maybe Romaine as well, so it was a tough day."

Brobbey is scheduled for further testing in the coming days after suffering an injury in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Fulham that forced him off in the 70th minute. If the issue turns out to be significant, it would deal a major blow to the Black Cats, as he has been a locked-in starter up front since early December and a key focal point in the attack. If he's sidelined for any stretch, Wilson Isidor is next in line to see an uptick in minutes and a bigger role in the frontline rotation.

Brian Brobbey
Sunderland
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brian Brobbey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brian Brobbey See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago