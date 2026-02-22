Brian Brobbey Injury: Forced off injured

Brobbey (undisclosed) was forced off injured in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Fulham, coach Regis Le Bris said to the media, according to Phil Smith from the Sunderland Echo. "It's a bit early to say, so we had Nordi, Jocelin, Brian, maybe Romaine as well, so it was a tough day."

Brobbey is scheduled for further testing in the coming days after suffering an injury in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Fulham that forced him off in the 70th minute. If the issue turns out to be significant, it would deal a major blow to the Black Cats, as he has been a locked-in starter up front since early December and a key focal point in the attack. If he's sidelined for any stretch, Wilson Isidor is next in line to see an uptick in minutes and a bigger role in the frontline rotation.