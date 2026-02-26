Brian Brobbey Injury: Out 2-3 weeks

Brobbey (undisclosed) is expected to miss two to three weeks, coach Regis Le Bris said in the press conference. "We expect them to be unavailable for two to three weeks. We need to see how they both react to treatment..."

Brobbey is expected to miss two to three weeks due to an apparent injury sustained in the last match against Fulham and will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis to monitor his response to treatment. The forward is an undisputed starter, and his absence is likely to be felt. Wilson Isidor is expected to start in his place at the tip of the attack.