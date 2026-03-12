Brian Brobbey Injury: Training, late test to start
Brobbey (groin) trained all week and could be available for Saturday's clash against Brighton, according to coach Regis Le Bris. "They have both trained all week. Let's see how they are tomorrow..."
Brobbey is a late call for Saturday's clash against Brighton after missing the last three matches with a groin injury. The forward trained all week but will be evaluated Friday to determine whether he is fit to feature. Eliezer Mayenda is expected to return to the bench if Brobbey is cleared to play.
