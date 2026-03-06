Brian Brobbey headshot

Brian Brobbey Injury: Trains, wait on return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Brobbery (groin) is back in training and potentially an option for the March 14 match against Brighton, according to manager Regis Le Bris, per Phil Smith of the Sunderland Echo. "Brian trained this morning - he won't be available for Port Vale, but next week he should be okay."

Brobbery had a boost to his fitness ahead of Saturday's FA Cup match, with the forward joining the team for training. However, he is still out for yet another match as he waits for his return, not being risked against a lower-league opponent and instead waiting until league play. He should remain in training for the next week and push to make the call against Brighton.

Brian Brobbey
Sunderland
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brian Brobbey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brian Brobbey See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
23 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
25 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
25 days ago