Brian Brobbey Injury: Trains, wait on return
Brobbery (groin) is back in training and potentially an option for the March 14 match against Brighton, according to manager Regis Le Bris, per Phil Smith of the Sunderland Echo. "Brian trained this morning - he won't be available for Port Vale, but next week he should be okay."
Brobbery had a boost to his fitness ahead of Saturday's FA Cup match, with the forward joining the team for training. However, he is still out for yet another match as he waits for his return, not being risked against a lower-league opponent and instead waiting until league play. He should remain in training for the next week and push to make the call against Brighton.
