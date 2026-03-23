Brian Brobbey News: Nets game winner
Brobbey scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.
Brobbey would come up clutch for Sunderland as they took down their rivals, with a 90th-minute goal leading them to a 2-1 victory. This marks the forward's sixth goal of the season, now with seven goal contributions on the campaign. He last scored Jan. 24, although he has missed some time due to injuries since then.
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