Brian Brobbey News: Quiet in home defeat
Brobbey had one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Brighton.
Brobbey took only one shot as his side fell to a 1-0 defeat to Brighton. He returned after a period out with a groin injury, but was unable to add to his goal tally. He has failed to put a shot on target in any of his last three matches. He has now also gone five games without a goal.
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