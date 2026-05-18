Brian Brobbey News: Scores goal

Brobbey scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 win against Everton.

Brobbey came up with the first goal of the match for Sunderland and sparked the comeback, linking up with Enzo Le Fee in the 59th minute. This marks his first goal since March, playing five matches between them. He is now up to seven goals and one assist in 30 appearances (21 starts) this campaign, a solid Premier League debut.