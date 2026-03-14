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Brian Brobbey News: Starting in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Brobbey (groin) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Brighton.

Brobbey starts in his return for Saturday's clash against Brighton after missing the last three matches with a groin injury. The forward trained all week and is cleared to feature in the starting XI. This is great news for the Black Cats since Brobbey has been an undisputed starter prior to his setback, scoring three goals in his last eight Premier League games.

Brian Brobbey
Sunderland
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