Brian Gutierrez Injury: Will represent Mexico in World Cup

Gutierrez has been called up by Mexico for upcoming international activity, leaving Chivas for the Clausura 2026 playoffs.

Gutierrez will serve international duty over the next couple of months, leaving Fernando Gonzalez and Omar Govea as the main midfield options for the Rojiblancos. The former Chicago Fire man scored two goals and one assist while averaging 1.6 shots, 1.2 chances created and 3.4 balls recovered per game during the Clausura regular season. He'll be in contention for playing time as a left winger or box-to-box midfielder in the World Cup.