Brian Gutierrez News: Five shots during return

Gutierrez generated five shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Inter Miami CF. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.

Gutierrez finally returned to the team sheet Sunday after three games missed due to injury, seeing the start and 71 minutes of play during the return. He had a solid performance despite not earning a goal or an assist, notching one cross, four chances created and five shots. He is still in his first goal contribution of the season through four appearances.