Brian Gutierrez News: Returns to starting lineup
Gutierrez (lower body) is in the initial lineup for Sunday's meeting with Inter Miami.
Gutierrez should be active in midfield following a three-match absence, with his return leading Rominigue Kouame to a bench role. The playmaker scored two goals in the 2025 season opener and continued to deliver offensive numbers in a couple more games before suffering the injury. Moreover, he may be an option to share set pieces with Philip Zinckernagel.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now