Brian Gutierrez News: Returns to starting lineup

Gutierrez (lower body) is in the initial lineup for Sunday's meeting with Inter Miami.

Gutierrez should be active in midfield following a three-match absence, with his return leading Rominigue Kouame to a bench role. The playmaker scored two goals in the 2025 season opener and continued to deliver offensive numbers in a couple more games before suffering the injury. Moreover, he may be an option to share set pieces with Philip Zinckernagel.