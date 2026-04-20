Brian Gutierrez News: Scores, assists in win
Gutierrez scored a goal off two shots (one on target), made an assist and created two chances during Saturday's 5-0 win over Puebla.
Gutierrez first appeared with a perfect cross for Ricardo Marin to double his side's lead in the 27th minute and then used a clever one-timer to make it 3-0 in the 51st. This was by far the best performance from the winger since he joined Chivas as he remains in search of a form that at least resembles what he did with MLS side Chicago Fire until last year.
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