Brian Gutierrez News: Scores brace in opener

Gutierrez scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 loss versus Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Gutierrez got his season off to a strong start as he scored a pair of goals in the first 22 minutes of Saturday's opener, both of which were assisted by Jonathan Bamba. He scored just six goals across 32 matches this season, so there is early optimism that he will be more involved in the attack in 2025.