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Brian Gutierrez News: Scores opener in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Gutierrez scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 5-0 victory against Leon.

Gutierrez opened his Liga MX scoring count with a quality shot from outside the box after 36 minutes of play in Wednesday's match. The midfielder had been relegated to a bench role for five consecutive games but returned to the initial lineup because of the late absence of Omar Govea (muscular). The goal and strong overall performance should boost the winter signing's chances of taking on a greater role going forward, but he'll be part of a close contention with Govea and Fernando Gonzalez.

Brian Gutierrez
Guadalajara
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