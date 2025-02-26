Fantasy Soccer
Brian Gutierrez News: Suspended for D.C. United

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Gutierrez has been suspended one match and fined an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in the 56th minute of Chicago's season opener against Columbus, the MLS Disciplinary Committee announced.

Gutierrez will serve a one-match suspension Sunday against D.C. United and will be available again for the match against Dallas on March. 9. His absence leaves Chicago short on midfield options, making Rominigue Kouame's availability even more important. Kouame is expected to be a key part of the midfield this season and could start if fully fit.

