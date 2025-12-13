Gutierrez has played in 164 matches across all competitions for Chicago Fire, scoring 21 goals and providing 25 assists since making his MLS debut in August 2020. The Chicago native and Homegrown Player signed his first professional contract at 16 years old and went on to log 149 regular season appearances and 9,086 minutes, the second most in club history among Homegrown Players. At the international level, he earned two starts for the USMNT in January 2025 and has represented the United States consistently across youth levels, from U14 through U23.