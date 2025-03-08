Fantasy Soccer
Brian Gutierrez headshot

Brian Gutierrez News: Unlucky to not score or assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Gutierrez took four shots (three on target) and had three crosses in Chicago Fire's 3-1 win Saturday over FC Dallas.

Gutierrez was stellar, putting most of his shots on frame and creating two chances overall. He was unlucky to come away from the win without a goal or assist. That could easily change next Saturday against Toronto FC, as the side has conceded eight goals in three MLS games.

Brian Gutierrez
Chicago Fire
