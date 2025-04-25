Brian Lozano News: Leaving Atlas

Lozano (knee) has terminated his contract with Atlas and is a free agent ahead of the 2025/26 season, the club announced Tuesday.

Lozano last appeared in October 2023, after which he was never fully fit due to knee problems and eventually parted ways with the Foxes. Over his 25 Liga MX matches played for the team, he scored seven goals and two assists while averaging 2.6 shots (1.0 on goal), 3.9 crosses (0.9 accurate) and 1.2 chances created per game. He's particularly appealing for his set-piece talent, although it's unclear how long it will take him to be available even if he finds an opportunity in another club.