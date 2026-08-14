Brian Madjo Injury: Suffers injury setback

Madjo is expected to miss the start of the season and could be out until at least September, according to The Athletic.

Madjo picked up the injury following Wednesday's Super Cup loss to PSG, a match in which he had made history as the youngest player ever to score in the competition. His absence comes after a preseason that had been turning heads, with the youngster potentially in line for a significant role up top until Ollie Watkins is ready to start. Madjo is expected to undergo further scans to determine a more precise recovery timeline.