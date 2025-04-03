Brian Olivan Injury: Out with calf injury

Olivan is out for Friday's match against Rayo Vallecano due to calf injury, according to manager Manolo Gonzalez. "Brian was tested on Tuesday, I think it was. He has a calf injury that will prevent him from traveling to Madrid, with which he will be low."

Olivan is going to miss a second match in a row Friday, as he was already absent to face Real Madrid last week and will not miss out against Rayo. Luckily for the club, this is a minor loss, as he last appeared in a match Jan. 25. Once he returns, he will likley see a spot on the bench.