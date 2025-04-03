Fantasy Soccer
Brian Olivan headshot

Brian Olivan Injury: Out with calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Olivan is out for Friday's match against Rayo Vallecano due to calf injury, according to manager Manolo Gonzalez. "Brian was tested on Tuesday, I think it was. He has a calf injury that will prevent him from traveling to Madrid, with which he will be low."

Olivan is going to miss a second match in a row Friday, as he was already absent to face Real Madrid last week and will not miss out against Rayo. Luckily for the club, this is a minor loss, as he last appeared in a match Jan. 25. Once he returns, he will likley see a spot on the bench.

Brian Olivan
Espanyol
More Stats & News
