Brian Rodriguez Injury: Forced off Wednesday

Rodriguez left with what appeared to be a muscle injury during the first minutes of Wednesday's match against Monterrey, according to TUDN.

Rodriguez had an unfortunate fall after suffering a sliding tackle, causing Victor Davila to take his place practically at the beginning of the game. The regular left winger is now questionable for upcoming weeks, posing a serious concern for the team heading into the final stage of the campaign. Both Davila and Javairo Dilrosun are substitutes who could perform most similarly to Rodriguez's role if the issue is significant.