Brian Rodriguez Injury: Late absence versus Pumas
Rodriguez is not available for the initial Clausura quarter-finals leg Sunday against Pumas due to a muscle strain, Gibran Araige of TUDN reports.
Rodriguez was expected to start in both legs against the city rivals, but he's dealing with a fitness issue and will be reserved for the return match. This is a huge loss for the Azulcremas, as the winger is one of their most talented attacking options, having scored six goals and two assists over 17 league appearances this year. His place on the left flank will be covered by Isaias Violante, with striker Patricio Salas returning to the starting lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brian Rodriguez See More
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9October 3, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 8September 23, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 7September 16, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 6September 9, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 5September 1, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brian Rodriguez See More