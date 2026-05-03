Brian Rodriguez Injury: Late absence versus Pumas

Rodriguez is not available for the initial Clausura quarter-finals leg Sunday against Pumas due to a muscle strain, Gibran Araige of TUDN reports.

Rodriguez was expected to start in both legs against the city rivals, but he's dealing with a fitness issue and will be reserved for the return match. This is a huge loss for the Azulcremas, as the winger is one of their most talented attacking options, having scored six goals and two assists over 17 league appearances this year. His place on the left flank will be covered by Isaias Violante, with striker Patricio Salas returning to the starting lineup.